Successful composting topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Dec. 20 meeting

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will present “The Basics of Successful Composting” by Master Gardener Fred Wemer on Monday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.

What is compost? What materials can you use (or should you avoid) in your home piles? What impact does compost have on soil and the organisms living in it? What methods and equipment do you need to make finished compost? Learn about fast methods used at the Bellevue Botanical Garden and slow, low-energy methods for backyards.

Wemer volunteers at the Bellevue Demonstration Garden, where he teaches about composting, grafting tomatoes, and growing edible flowers and perennial vegetables. He is a 17-year veteran of the Master Gardener Program. He composts virtually everything at the huge garden he maintains on a small private island where no yard waste service is available.

In his professional life, Wemer taught for more than 40 years at the University of Washington’s School of Dentistry and spent nine years as a chemical engineer.

Guests are welcome to join the Zoom meeting. Email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com for the link.

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is celebrating 100 years of beautifying Edmonds. If you were around in 1927, you may have gone to see the western “Winning the Wilderness” at the Princess Theater. You would have also enjoyed a full-color documentary about Yellowstone Park, heard songs by local talent, and been happy to know ticket proceeds went toward Floretum’s city beautification project.

Floretum also needs your help. The club is missing yearbooks for the decade of the 1950s and needs them to compile its 100-year history. Do you have any Floretum yearbooks or other memorabilia hiding in your attic or basement? Are you spending holiday time with someone who lived here and might have items of interest?

If you can help, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com. Find out more about Floretum at https://edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.