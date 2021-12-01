Tom Nash: He loved his family, dancing, the Seahawks — and had a zest for travel

Thomas Mathew Nash

March 4, 1966 – November 2, 2021

Thomas Mathew Nash, “Tom,” 55, of Edmonds, passed away at home on November 2nd, 2021 surrounded with love by his daughters, Amia and Monica and wife, Mari, and close friends by his side.

Tom was born on March 4, 1966 to Dennis Nash and Julie Carrera in Queens, NY. Tom grew up in Seattle, where he graduated from O’Dea High School, Class of 1984.

He joined the US Navy in 1985 and was sent to recommission the battleship, the USS Missouri BB-63 in Long Beach, CA. He served on the Battleship Missouri for over three years, traveling worldwide. During the last months in the Navy, the battleship visited Vancouver, B.C., where Tom met Mari. She ended up moving to Edmonds to attend college, their love took off, and they were married in the courthouse six months later. They married again in a huge church mass in Vancouver in June 1990, in front of all their family and friends.

Tom attended North Seattle Community College, Edmonds Community College and transferred to the University of Washington. He graduated in 1993 as a Hispanic Student Scholar with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. Tom then worked in Financial Aid at several community colleges, worked with Farmer’s Insurance, and finally found his calling as a property manager at WPI Real Estate. He began his own company, Pacific Northwest Real Estate Holdings, later becoming Nash Property Management in 2002. This was his love, to provide quality property management services to local homeowners. He has wonderful colleagues, which included his forever furry sidekick, his seven pound Yorkie, Milo. Milo joined him in all his work adventures in the trusty brown bag. Tom was an extremely hard worker, dedicated and determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved.

Tom and Mari settled and enjoyed raising their daughters in Edmonds. Tom was the epitome of a father. He loved every moment of soccer practice, Girl Scout troop leadership, dancing with Monica’s dance group, attending and cheering at all the sports at Edmonds-Woodway High School, watching Amia go to State for basketball, being a Queen father as the girls were homecoming queens, Amia (2011) and Monica (2012), and being that super proud poppa at their graduations. The girls are grown and live in San Francisco but he remained close and always made time for them. Tom was so immensely proud of his girls.

Tom loved dancing! He enjoyed listening to all sorts of music, techno, classic rock, smooth jazz, and, of course, ’80s rock. He couldn’t sit still if good music was on. He honestly had the music bouncing in his bones. Perhaps this is the reason why his very specific dance movements were unique and quite memorable for all who had the honor to witness and dance with him. Tom placed priority for all things family. He cherished holidays with the Nash-Trick family on Bainbridge, creating silly traditions with his sisters, Meghan and Katie. He often called his in-laws, Dr. Constante Acob and Mila Acob, on the phone to have long evening chats. He was a foodie and really loved Mom’s Filipino pork adobo, pancit, lumpia and garlic rice. He and his mom, Julie Carrera, were known for competitively playing cards and board games. They shared two special days together – their birthdays and Veterans Day. They spent these days running around looking for restaurants that gave free meals.

Tom lived for concerts, especially ones at the Chateau Ste. Michelle venue. He also loved playing soccer, swimming, going to local theaters, working out at Zumba classes, going for long walks on the beach, wine tasting at different wine cellars, hanging out with friends on Friday evening happy hours, sipping local ciders and indulging in Jamison and Cokes, inner tubing on the rivers in Washington, paying tips to buskers, drinking double tall iced lattes, going on kayak/boat rides and watching sunsets. Mari loved the opportunity to dress Tom up for any themed event. He always conceded to her crafty costume antics.

He also had a zest for travel. He had a love of going up to Canada to visit our family and friends. He lived for holidays and celebrations. Christmas traditions Tom loved included crazy gift openings with gift wrappers being tossed in the air, laughter and utter Acob chaos. He enjoyed yearly trips to Little Shuswap Lake with his BFFs, Mike, Michelle and Lauren. At the cabin, he would swim the lake, take long fast rides on the Sea-Doo, head out on the speed boat for water skiing and tubing. Tom often followed along with Mari on her travels around the world. Again, he would always stop to smell the flowers and enjoy the sunsets from where ever he traveled.

Go Hawks! Tom lived for the Seattle Seahawks. He wasn’t just a fan. He was truly a fanatic. He has supported the team through great seasons and bad seasons. He began his fandom at the Kingdome, Husky Stadium and now at Lumen Field. He was a diehard, painted his face, sat through rain, hail, black-outs, snow and every year took off his shirt for his annual “painted chest” game in 40 degrees with Amia. He attended two Super Bowls for the Seahawks and his latest in support of Monica when she cheered for the 49ers in Superbowl 2020 in Miami. He just lived for NFL football.

Tom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2021. He began his bucket list and lived every moment with zest and he battled the disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength. Everyone knew he did it for his girls, Amia, Monica and mostly for his wife, Mari. He lived everyday with positivity and determination not to let the disease keep him from doing the things he loved.

Everyone who knew Tom knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, happy and joyful person, and that he loved his family very much. He is known for his strong yet gentle bear hugs. If you were a recipient of his hug, you automatically had a great day. Tom is survived by his wife Mari, daughters Amia and Monica (San Francisco, CA), his mother Julie Carrera, his sisters Meghan Nash and Katie Nash, Milo and all his family and best friends in Washington state and Canada. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much every day.

We thank you all so very much for the flowers, gifts, meals, hugs, emails, texts and social media posts. These all have touched our hearts and has offered us solace during this time of despair. We are asking that in lieu of any of these in the future to donate to a scholarship fund in honor of Tom for underrepresented youth in the Edmonds School District applying to community college. Make your donation at the Foundation for Edmonds School District website — indicate in the comments box that it’s for the Tom Nash Memorial Scholarship.