Vote for your top Edmonds story in 2021

Firdale Market fire intentionally set; Edmonds PD seek identified suspect
Civic leader, former Edmonds City Councilmember Dick Van Hollebeke dies
Snohomish County drive-through vaccination clinics now open; shots going to highest-priority patients
Jeannette Wood: Longtime state legislator was known for compassion, honesty
Court imposes 24-month probation, fines and community service to man accused of defacing ‘I Can’t Breathe’ artwork
Mayor’s Equity and Social Justice Task Force issues report on public safety, policing in Edmonds
Bill Anderson: Edmonds wildlife enthusiast and photographer
To address school overcrowding, former Woodway Elementary to house kindergarten students from Sherwood, Westgate
Acting Chief Jim Lawless announces he is resigning to take Marysville job
Council gets first look at Edmonds Citizens' Housing Commission recommendations
‘Marsh Life’ cedar carving honoring Coast Salish people installed outside Edmonds Historical Museum
Local leaders, residents share experiences, denounce anti-Asian hate during Saturday rally, silent march
Council approves hazard pay for Edmonds grocery workers
Paull H. Shin: First Korean American elected to state Legislature advocated for education, trade, economic development
George Floyd vigil in Edmonds attracts dozens seeking an end to police violence
Edmonds turns out for Waterfront Center virtual opening event and panel discussion
Edmonds School District capital levy passing in early returns
Edmonds announces ‘Uptown Evening Market’ in Hwy 99 neighborhood this summer
Residents pack city council chambers to speak their minds about housing, traffic safety and hate reporting
Cass, Chen lead incumbent Distelhorst in primary election results
Council unanimously confirms Bennett as new police chief
Councilmember apologizes after being seen drinking wine during Tuesday meeting
Pilot safe after small plane crashes in water near Edmonds’ Marina Beach
BNSF Railway confirms plans to double track Edmonds in 2023
Edmonds police investigating Plum Tree Plaza fire as arson
Longtime Edmonds resident bequeaths her property to city for community garden
Light rail edges closer to Snohomish County with opening of Northgate Station
COVID-19 outbreak closes Madrona School until Nov. 1
Election 2021: Cass, Johnson, Tibbott leading in early city council returns
Boo Han market shooter gets 45 1/2 years
Cass concedes to Chen in Position 2 council race; Chen pledges to ‘find common ground’ on issues
Edmonds City Council OKs neighborhood office along Hwy 99
Council votes to extend streateries through April, but with $4K one-time fee
School board OKs leasing 2.2 acres to provide affordable housing for district students, families
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.