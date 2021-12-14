Waterfront Center sponsoring holiday virtual trivia event Dec. 16

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages holiday virtual trivia event Thursday, Dec. 16. Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends.

The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug, and there is a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds.

Check in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m.

RSVPs are required so organizers can send you a Zoom link for the event. Register online here.