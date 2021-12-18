With rise in DUI deaths statewide, local law enforcement adding more patrols for holidays

The year 2020 was one of the deadliest years in Washington from driving under the influence (DUI)-related crashes, despite fewer drivers on the road, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC). Preliminary data for 2021 also indicates an increase in deaths this year from DUIs. As Washington prepares to celebrate the holiday season, the organization is calling on drivers to be sober and for everyone to intervene to prevent someone from driving impaired.

“Everyone can be a hero when it comes to saving a life from someone driving drunk or high,” said Mark Medalen, WTSC program manager. “That means making a plan that doesn’t put you behind the wheel if you are drinking or using cannabis. Most people in Washington will also step in to protect lives by preventing someone else from driving impaired.”

Medalen said acceptable and effective interventions for impaired driving include calling 911 if you see someone on the road you suspect may be impaired.

“Seeing someone you think is driving drunk or high – and at risk for hurting themselves or others – is the definition of emergency,” said Medalen. “If you encounter someone on the road who might be impaired, call 911 so law enforcement can step in and possibly prevent a crash. Your call could save someone’s life.”

Amber Muniz, a communications supervisor in the Wenatchee 911 center, relates a recent example of 911 calls getting an impaired driver off the road. “In late August, we took three separate calls about a possible DUI,” said Muniz. “The driver nearly caused multiple collisions and ended up being booked for DUI by one of our troopers, and thankfully never killed anyone. It is always satisfying when callers are able to assist our troopers in getting DUI drivers stopped. It really feels like a job well done.”

If you call 911 to report a possible impaired driver, the dispatcher will ask for the make and model of the car, license plate number, route and direction, and, if possible, a description of the driver. “The 911 dispatcher will ask for all the information you can provide,” said Medalen. “But never get too close or do anything that might put you in danger.”

WTSC statistics show that 2020 had the highest number of polydrug drivers in fatal crashes in state history. Polydrug drivers are those impaired by more than one substance, usually alcohol and cannabis. And despite fewer drivers being on the road during the pandemic shutdown, 2020 saw the highest number of DUI-involved in fatal crashes, overall, since 2006. Preliminary data for 2021 indicate the trend may be continuing, with August of this year the deadliest on Washington’s roads since 1997.

With these concerning trends as backdrop and with DUIs typically increasing during the holidays, local law enforcement are now out in force patrolling for impaired drivers. Participating local agencies include the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments and the

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

“With holiday parties and travel, December can see an increase in impaired driving – but not if we insist on sober driving and taking steps to prevent it,” said Medalen. “Recent trends are concerning, but we have hope we can turn things around. We know that when it comes to stopping someone from driving impaired, most people in Washington will do the right thing.”