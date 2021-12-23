With temperatures dropping, South County cold weather shelter needs volunteers

With weekend temperatures projected to dip below 34 degrees at night, the South County We All Belong emergency cold weather shelter needs volunteers to ensure it can provide shelter for unhoused community members.

The 34-degree temperature activates the overnight shelter at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. But volunteers are needed to ensure it can open.

Roles will be to greet guests and ask about COVID-19 symptoms, and to perform bag checks and pat downs for drugs and alcohol. The volunteer shifts at night run from 6:30-9 p.m. The volunteer shifts for the morning include serving bagged breakfasts and cleanup, and those shifts run from 5:30-7:30 a.m. There are designated teams per day of the week with team leaders for each night/morning that the shelter is open, so volunteers can join an existing team.

Additionally, We All Belong is setting up an emergency day warming center at College Place Middle School, located at 7501 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood on Dec. 25, as daytime temperatures may not reach 35 degrees. Volunteers are needed to interact with guests and assist with distributing food and drinks for three-hour shifts.

Without more volunteers, these efforts cannot happen. All CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.

If interested in volunteering, contact Reina Hibbert at rhibbert313@gmail.com or visit www.weallbelong.org/ for more information about the shelter.