90 people pack virtual Architectural Design Board hearing on proposed downtown apartment

The proposed new apartment complex at 6th and Main in downtown Edmonds is either “a handsome building… a nice place for people to live in downtown Edmonds” or a warning: “Don’t let this project be the pioneer for new projects that choke out our city.”

The only person to testify at the Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ADB) public hearing Wednesday night in favor of the 24-unit project was the project architect, Phil Frisk. Everyone else who offered their opinions via the Zoom meeting or emailed comments was critical of the plan; several ADB members also criticized elements of the plan.

The developer, Glenn Safagado of GBH Holdings in Edmonds, envisions 24 units on three floors with underground parking. For Safagado to build the apartments, the city will have to approve combining two lots into one at the very edge of the downtown business district, north of the Edmonds Library.

Through a zoning quirk, the old house you see above on the corner at 6th and Main, and the two lots the project would occupy (the developer does not own the little house), are already zoned Downtown Business. The rest of that block is zoned only for residential, multifamily units. No one has said how that happened. But what it means is that businesses – or – multifamily units can be built on those two lots. The architect, Frisk, told Architectural Design Board members the project tries to look “at all the (city) requirements in a creative way… to provide living a downtown lifestyle for as many families as we can.”

The project would create 24 units on three floors (including the ground floor), which would all range from 600-800 square feet. The project would take up basically the entire lot, with minimum setbacks for adjoining properties. No proposed rents have been announced.

Safagado is the same developer who in 2018 provoked complaints and city zoning changes when he built an apartment at 3rd Avenue North and Edmonds Street with no parking for residents. At the time, the lot he built on there was too small under city code to require parking. After a building moratorium, the city now requires all new multi-family housing in Edmonds business zones to have at least one parking space per unit.

On Wednesday night, more than 90 people virtually packed the Architectural Design Board hearing.

One of the key complaints was what the developer wrote about his project:

“Structures on the adjacent parcels do not support the intensity of development under the current zoning and comprehensive plan and are anticipated to eventually be replaced with higher-density development. The proposed project is seen as a guide for future redevelopment allowed and encouraged by the comprehensive plan.” — Developer Glenn Safafgado

We called Safagado for his comments; he has not returned that call. But what he wrote is what Edmonds resident Chris Cusco told the hearing she feared: “Don’t let this project be the pioneer for new projects that choke out our city.”

Resident Lynda Fireman (whose condo backs onto the alley behind the project) argued the plan “does not fit in,” that it will take away sunlight and privacy for her condo and others, and that cars driving in and out of underground parking will create safety hazards in the narrow alley.

And Edmonds resident Karen Herrick told the board: “It provides no open area for residents to use, no balconies, no way to enjoy fresh air… it’s not senior friendly or (disabled) veteran friendly… it looks like a flat wall…I feel like I’m looking at a building in a communist country.”

From Edmonds architect Keith Soltner: “This is the reason we need to get multifamily design standards passed…(the project) could add more windows, landscaping, stepped-back terraces.”

ADB member Lauri Strauss questioned project spokesman Frisk about his comment that the developer “figured out we could put 24 parking spaces in.” Asked Strauss: “So that’s how you decided on the apartment numbers; you don’t have to put 24 units in, could put 20 in?”

Added Strauss, “What I‘m hearing from people is a little bit more green space, setbacks in front and on top so it is not a square box… It just feels like a big warehouse right now.”

Frisk responded: “We do want to consider all the input and balance that with what it will cost. We do want to make a great building.”

ADB member Kim Bayer-Augustavo told Frisk “I don’t see this supporting the (city) Comprehensive Plan at all; I see a lot of disconnect with what we’re hearing.”

The Architectural Design Board will hold a second hearing April 6. That’s to give city and the developer’s staff time to respond to the criticisms and concerns and to offer new recommendations if they choose to. The ADB will make its final decision after that hearing. Any project would still have to get all necessary permits to proceed. Bayer-Agustavo put it this way: “We need to feel a lot more confident moving into the next stage.”

— By Bob Throndsen