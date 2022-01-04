As a precaution, Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing closed to swimming and diving

Due to heavy rainfall causing above-normal flow at Edmonds’ wastewater treatment plant, the Snohomish Health District has restricted recreational water activities in the Brackett’s Landing beach areas until further notice “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Snohomish Health District has posted closure notices for both Brackett’s Landing North and South, including the Edmonds Underwater Park, effective immediately. Marina Beach and the off-leash dog park further south are not impacted.

“Since Brackett’s Landing is a conservation area, pets should not be in those waters and recreational shellfish harvesting is already restricted, said Jeff Hutchison, the Safe Environments Supervisor for the Snohomish Health District, in a joint news release issued with the city. “Until further notice, divers and swimmers should avoid this area.”