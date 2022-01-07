Avelina Lopez: A wise and loving mother, she enjoyed reading and gardening

Avelina Lopez

November 10, 1925 – December 31, 2021

Avelina Lopez, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic cemetery in a private service.

Beloved mother of eight children, Avelina is survived by; Sylvia (Ward Kleyla), Marie Storey, Carlos (Teresa Sanchez), Richard (Gay Lundstrom), all of Edmonds, WA, Martina (Dean Jacobson), of MI, and Dolores (John Larrick), of AZ; eight grandchildren—Rick, J.R., Kevin, Rachel, Evan, Alexandra, Benjamin and Danielle and three great grandchildren—Jessica, Richard, and Jaden. She was preceded in death by two sons: Augustine JR and Alfredo (Chip). Avelina was the last surviving member of her immediate family that included her ten siblings. Many loved nieces and nephews survive.

She was born in Ysleta, TX to Yrineo and Martina (DeLuna) Morales in 1925. She married Augustine Lopez also of Ysleta in 1944. Both her parents and husband preceded her in death. Augustine and Avelina moved to Washington where they built their family home and raised their clan. They were residents of Shoreline area for more than sixty years.

She was an intelligent and stunningly beautiful woman with considerable inner strength, calm demeanor, immense patience, and charming sense of humor. She loved to read and garden. She was always able to take a clipping from one plant and start it growing somewhere else. She did this with passion and ease. She always understood how much to water and how much to leave things alone.

She nurtured her children with this same kind of love, common sense, and compassion.

Avelina was first and foremost a wise and loving mother. She made each of her eight children feel as though they were her favorite, a truly remarkable feat. When her youngest children entered school, Avelina worked for Jan Sports, and then, for Sears, Klopfenstein’s and Nordstrom’s as a tailor. She retired from Boeing in 1988. She was an avid reader and gardener. She exercised her whole life from Jack LaLane to Tai Chi. She was a wonderful cook; she loved to dance, enjoyed a party and treasured her friends. She was a believer of hard work, and a devoted parishioner of Saint Luke’s church where she volunteered and assisted with the Grief Ministry program for many years.

The family would like to express their immense gratitude for the steadfast love, compassion, and selfless care bestowed on Avelina by their dearest sister and her husband, Sylvia and Ward Kleyla, who fiercely cared for Avelina for the last 14 years. You enriched her life for all of us to cherish her a little longer.

Special thanks to the caregivers of Providence Hospice, and Beck’s Funeral Home, Edmonds WA. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories online by going to the Becks Tribute Center website.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in remembrance or consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Avelina.

Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601