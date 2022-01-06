Beresford Booth promotes Andrew McKenzie to partner

Edmonds-based law firm Beresford Booth has promoted Andrew M. McKenzie to partner in the firm.

“We are proud to have Andrew as a partner,” said David C. Tingstad, the firm’s managing partner. “Andrew is an integral member of the firm, and he exemplifies our firm culture. He advocates vigorously for his clients and contributes to his local community.”

McKenzie is an experienced real estate and commercial litigator, assisting small businesses, individuals and large institutional clients. As a licensed real estate broker in both Washington and California, he is familiar with real estate transactions and disputes surrounding broker and escrow duties.

Before joining the firm in 2018, McKenzie worked in the commercial litigation group of an AmLaw 100 firm. He received his juris doctorate from University of Washington School of Law in 2003 and his bachelor of arts degree in political science from University of Washington in 1999. He is a member of the Washington State Bar Association, as well as the Snohomish and King County Bar Associations. He resides in Kitsap County and is an active member of the Silverdale Chamber of Commerce.