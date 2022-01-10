Brackett’s Landing beaches in Edmonds reopened

Brackett’s Landing North and South beaches have been reopened to the public for recreational water activities.

Due to heavy rainfall in recent days that caused above normal flow at the wastewater treatment plant, the Snohomish Health District had temporarily restricted recreational water activities in the Brackett’s Landing beach areas out of an abundance of caution.

The posted closure notices for both Brackett’s Landing North and South, including the Edmonds Underwater Park, have been removed. Marina Beach and the off-leash dog park further south were not impacted.