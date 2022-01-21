Cascadia Art Museum appoints Sally Ralson as executive director

Edmonds resident Sally Ralston has been appointed executive director of the Cascadia Art Museum.

According to a museum announcement, Ralston will guide the nonprofit in its mission of providing enriching experiences through original exhibitions, publications, and educational outreach.

Ralston has spent the past 20 years in the nonprofit world, working in the areas of marketing and development. She has served as Cascadia’s acting executive director since last July. She and her family have made Edmonds their home for over 34 years.

“In her time at Cascadia, we have come to appreciate Sally’s dedication to creating an environment of accountability, transparency and consensus building,” said Cascadia President Lindsey Echelbarger. “Under her leadership, we look forward to an even brighter future for Cascadia and the communities and region that we serve.”

Dedicated to early Northwest Art, Cascadia Art Museum is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 190 Sunset Ave S., Edmonds. Learn more at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org.