City invites neighborhood proposals for 2022 Traffic Calming Program

The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2022 Traffic Calming Program, with forms due by Feb. 11, 2022.

The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented.

The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.

For a location to be considered in the 2022 Traffic Calming Program, both a Citizen Action Request and Neighborhood Petition Form need to be submitted to the city. The petition must have supporting signatures from at least eight different households within the neighborhood.

Both forms can be found here.

City staff will evaluate each petition and determine if it qualifies for the Traffic Calming Program. Projects deemed qualified will be prioritized and pursued based on available funding.

In past years, the program has funded the installation of speed radar feedback signs, signs and pavement marking. Alternative solutions may be considered depending on location and the traffic concern.

For your street to be considered, submit the forms by Feb. 11 to Mr. Bertrand Hauss, Transportation Engineer, either by email to bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or mail to:

Edmonds City Hall

Attn: Engineering Division / Mr. Bertrand Hauss

121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds, WA 98020