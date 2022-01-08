City invites you to help shape the future of Edmonds Parks and Recreation

A draft version of the 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan is now available for review and the City of Edmonds is requesting your feedback. The document can be found on the city website in the planning section of the Parks and Recreation pages or by following this link.

Public suggestions and recommendations can be emailed to PROSPlan@edmondswa.gov and/or by attending and providing comment during one of the following Edmonds Planning Board or City Council regular meetings and public hearings.

Jan. 12, 2022 – Planning Board Draft Document Presentation and Discussion

Jan. 26, 2022 – Planning Board Draft Document Public Hearing

Feb. 1, 2022 – City Council – Plan Presentation*

Feb. 15, 2022 – City Council – Plan Public Hearing*

Feb. 22, 2022 – City Council – Plan Approval Consideration*

*City Council meeting dates are tentative at this time. Check the city’s meeting calendar for specific dates, times and agenda packet materials.

According to a city press release, the PROS plan is focused on providing equitable access to and investment in parks, recreation and cultural arts facilities and programs and outlines future parks capital projects.

“The updated plan will guide the city in providing high quality, community-driven parks, recreation programs, waterfront, and natural areas” said Angie Feser, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director. “Vital to the success of the planning for the future is input from the public. It is a large document but even if you find time to review a small section, your input is valuable and much appreciated.”