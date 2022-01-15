City of Edmonds closing beaches, piers due to tsumani advisory

The City of Edmonds said Saturday morning that all beaches and piers are closed for public safety due to a tsunami advisory. The public is asked to stay off the beaches until the advisory is lifted.

The tsunami advisory follows a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga. “The tsunami is not expected to be damaging and rise in water is expected to be under 3 feet,” a City of Edmonds announcement said. “However, currents will be strong. The tsunami is expected to affect the Edmonds area beginning around 10:30 a.m.. The advisory will remain in effect for three hours after the last rise in water of 1 foot or higher.

“Note that sirens will not be engaged since the tsunami will be under 3 feet, but Smart911 and reverse 911 calls will be made to landlines and registered cell phones,” the city announcement said.

AnAll Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) tsunami warning siren was installed atop a 40-foot pole at the foot of Dayton Street adjacent to the fishing pier in June 2021. It was one of 121 such warning sirens installed and funded by the State of Washington in high-risk locations throughout Washington’s inner and outer coastal areas.