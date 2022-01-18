City of Edmonds hires interim community services and economic development director

The City of Edmonds has hired Doug Merriman for the contract position of interim community services and economic development director.

Merriman recently retired after serving as city administrator for the City of Sedro-Woolley. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years with the City of Oak Harbor in the roles of city administrator, deputy city administrator and finance director. He holds a doctorate in applied management and decision sciences from Walden University.

“I am excited to bring Doug aboard in this role to assist with our ongoing needs while we are in the hiring process for a permanent placement. He brings a wealth of experience to the department,” said Mayor Mike Nelson.

Patrick Doherty retired from the city at the end of 2021 after seven years serving as the city’s community services and economic development director. Hiring for a permanent director is in progress, the city said. The mayor will appoint a new director, subject to city council confirmation.