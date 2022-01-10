City to close Maple Street and 7th Avenue intersections for storm pipe work

The City of Edmonds said Monday that the intersection of Maple Street and 7th Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 14 as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-19, to allow construction crews to install new storm pipe and structures.

During the closure:

Vehicle traffic through the intersection will not be allowed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Access to driveways will be maintained

The 7th Avenue and Maple Street intersection will be open over the weekend

The intersection will be open during evening hours

The sidewalks will be open; pedestrian detours crossing the intersection will be in place

The construction work is weather-dependent and is subject to change. The city said it will continue to provide updates on the work schedule as adjustments are made.

This project is part of the city’s annual replacement program to replace and upgrade existing storm lines at various locations around the city that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized, or have some other existing system deficiency.

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at Greg.Malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a Greg.Malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.