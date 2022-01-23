Contributing photographer close-up: Bill Ray

I have primarily been a nature photographer since high school in the ’50s. In recent years I have been fascinated by birds and astro-landscape photography.

The Edmonds Marsh and fishing pier are favorite birding spots. The Neowise comet from 2020 was shot from Edmonds and the Milky Way was shot from Mt Erie looking south over Whidbey Island.

I started with the Ansel Adams Zone System as a teenager. An early Photoshop user from scanned film, I switched to full digital in 2006, delighted to find my arts avocation had converged with my computer engineering profession.

I am a photo instructor whose photos have been in juried art shows like the Edmonds Arts Festival and Shack Art Center Everett. As an instructor, I enjoy demystifying technical material, especially for non-technical people. In addition I contribute technical articles to the Northwest Nature and Wildlife Photographers quarterly magazine.

My technical info

Camera: Fuji X-T2, 3 lenses from 12 mm to 400 mm. Mostly handheld, tripod on special occasions

Postprocessing: Lightroom mostly, assisted by Photoshop and Topaz as needed