Council Jan. 18 scheduled to consider 2022 budget amendments, hear more about compensation study

Among the items on the Edmonds City Conncil agenda for consideration Tuesday night, Jan. 18, is a list of amendments to the 2022 budget that was approved by the council last month.

These amendments include removing several programs and positions approved by a majority of the council in November. Among them: a full-time police commander, police body cameras and the police scuba team; a full-time public information officer (until the 2022 budget, this position was part-time); a solar program for low-income households; an additional $200,000 for the city’s human services department; a new full-time position to manage the city’s capital projects. There is also an amendment to remove the new full-time Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) program manager, stating using a consultant for this purpose is sufficient.

The amendments also include adding several expenditures, including $70,000 for the city’s Diversity Commission, $100,000 for the Creative District’s 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor project, $60,000 for a study of a police station and/or city hall relocation and $150,000 for streetlights in the Lake Ballinger area.

You can read all of the proposals here.

Many of the amendments up for reconsideration Tuesday night were submitted by Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Kristiana Johnson for consideration during the council’s 2022 budget process in November, but both Buckshnis and Johnson were unable to attend the Nov. 18 meeting, where those items were discussed.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday noted in a separate memo attached to Tueday night’s council agenda that state law requires any budget amendments that change the 2022 budget’s fund balance must be approved by a supermajority vote of five members out of seven. “Keep in mind, howevver, that it is only the ordinance that requires such a vote margin,” Taraday said. “Any preliminary mtions made as part of the prefecting or finalizing of the ordinance would only need amajority for passage.”

Other items on the Tuesday night agenda:

– Presentations on the City Park odor scrubber project and ranked choice voting

– During the consent agenda (which is a list of items to be voted on with no discussion), appointment of one member, Robert White, to the Edmonds Public Facilities District Board; Anne Nadreau to the Sister City Commission; and five members to the Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board: Williams Grant, Andy Lyon, Janelle Cass, Wendy Kliment and Ross Dimmick.

– Approval of an amendment to the city’s interlocal agreement with South County Fire

– A presentation of the city’s Non-Represented Employees Compensation Study

– Approval of a resolution appointing a council representative to the Snohomish Health District Board, a council representative and alternate to the Snohomish County Public Transportation Benefit Area Corporation, and appointment of board and committee representatives for 2022.

Prior to the business meeting, the council will convene at 5:45 p.m. in executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation and at 6:30 p.m. to interview Bob White and Anna Nadreau, candidates for the board and commission positions mentioned above.