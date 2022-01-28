Edmonds Art Beat: Artist Scott McKinstry uses songs and stories to get through the pandemic.

Finding inspiration in songwriting

Edmonds songwriter Scott McKinstry got his start in a unique way. In an assignment in 10th grade English, he was asked to attach an art component to his final assignment. As a joke he offered an opera and his insightful teacher said to go with it. He wrote 10songs and adapted the book Lord of the Flies into a short musical.

Scott continued to write music occasionally after that but really got back into writing during the pandemic. He created a blog Scott Stories and Songs to share his music, short stories and dramatic readings.

In 2021, Scott was releasing songs weekly. He has since slowed down to a leisurely two per month. (As a songwriter myself, I find this incredible; it can take me months to write just one song.)

Scott often uses events happening around him to write about. For example the Jan. 6 insurrection; the ideological divide separating people these days; and mental health issues in general (Colors and Bug in My Brain).

Due to the pandemic, playing live hasn’t been much of an option. You can hear Scott’s songs on his blog and hopefully you will see him out at some open mics and performing around town once live music is more available.

For those who would like to get into songwriting, Scott has some advice: “Write the kind of songs you love. Share them with people who might like them.” He said that his first singer-songwriter song was written for his older brother’s wedding reception in lieu of a best-man speech and his second was for his mom’s 50th surprise birthday party.

For 2022 Scott plans on releasing new songs on the first and third Fridays. If you sign up for his email list, you can be the first to know about new songs and other news.

I hope you will all take a moment to support this Edmonds songwriter and check out his blog. If you find something you resonate with, give it a listen. There is a mix of playful and cheerful, moody and melancholy, and some cerebral and spiritual.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.