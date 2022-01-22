Edmonds Art Beat: More on Edmonds Lunar New Year, plus books, theatre and music

More information about Edmonds Lunar New Year Celebration

The first annual Lunar New Year Edmonds is taking place Jan. 29. The event will welcome the Year of the Tiger with a day full of family-friendly festivities.

Events include a traditional lion dance performance in two locations. Master David Leong’s Northwest Kung Fu will perform at 10:30 a.m. at the North Chinese Grace Church parking lot (22727 Hwy 99) and again at the inaugural Edmonds Winter Market (121 5th Ave. N.) at noon.

The Edmonds Theater will be showing a free family movie Over the Moon. The movie, sponsored by the Mayo Family, will be shown at 1 p.m.

There will be a community celebration booth at the Winter Market with information and giveaways. Local businesses have contributed to a raffle gift basket.

An art installation designed by Edmonds-Woodway senior Caitlin Chung, with the support of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission, will be on view on the perimeter fence at Frances Anderson Center. There will also be Lunar New Year theme art work on display at local businesses, created by students from Seaview Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, and Madrona K-8.

More information can be found here.

Edmonds Bookshop hosting Donna Barba Higuera

On Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 6-7 p.m., award-winning author Donna Barba Higuera will be reading from her latest middle-grade sci-fi adventure: The Last Cuentista. The book has earned many awards, including “Best of the Year” at Time, Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Publisher’s Weekly, School Library Journal and more.

Join via the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page Feb. 1.

Edmonds Center for the Arts special engagement: Richard Thompson

Tickets are on sale now for the ECA’s special engagement with Richard Thompson Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated Richard Thompson is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He launched his career by co-founding Fairport Convention, responsible for igniting a British folk rock movement.

Richard Thompson holds a spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”.

Purchase tickets here.

As If Theatre Company Reopen with Comedy ‘The Cake’

As If Theatre Company (AITC) is reopening its doors at the Kenmore Community Club with the play The Cake. Originally scheduled for March 2020, this touching comedy about baking, beliefs and when to stop following the receipe will finally have its Washington premiere March 3-20, 2022. The Cake tells the story of a baker who is asked to make a cake that forces her to re-examine her deeply held beliefs. Directed by Cindy Giese French and stage managed by Stacy Hansen, the cast of four includes Amy Gentry, Stephanie Spohrer, Roz Cornejo and Patrick Hogan, with a creative team of Sarah Kesler (set design), Molly Hall (costume design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).

The production opens March 3 and is being performed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Kenmore Community Club. Tickets can be purchased here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.