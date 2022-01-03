Edmonds Chamber shifts to remote networking breakfasts in January

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce said it will be holding its networking breakfasts remotely in January — at 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 and 19 via Zoom. The chamber plan to resume in-person networking at the Edmonds Yacht Club in February.

The Zoom Link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/452737121?pwd=b3FIVyt3SHUxR1BFUnpmbitnQ2xLQT09

Meeting ID: 452 737 121 Passcode: 065694

The speaker this week is Tony Blei from the Hood Insurance Agency, with “a special announcement to share and a sprinkle of magic to help you kick off 2022 with a healthy dose of fun and inspiration.”