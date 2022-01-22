Edmonds Chamber welcomes new board members; appoints Erika Barnett as 2022 chair

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has appointed new members to serve on the board of directors and appointed Erika Barnett of Salish Sea Brewing as board chair for 2022.

The new members to the board include Richard Bologna, Jay Hoag and Marina Udodik.

“The board and staff of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce are truly pleased to welcome these talented new members to the board of directors,” said Greg Urban, chamber president and CEO. “This group represents brings a diverse set of experiences and contacts in the community.”

In addition to Barnett, other executive committee members include Anne Penny, Edmonds College, 1st vice chair; Dustin Goss, Buck Academy, 2nd vice chair; Ava Dubno, individual member, treasurer; Ralph Sanders, individual member, secretary and Rob Schwertley, individual member, past board chair.

Serving on the 2022 board of directors are Brittany Williams, Port of Edmonds; Diana Van Loveren, R&D Electric; Janelle Cass, Ohana Hyperbarics; Dr. Jay Hoag, individual member; Jim Kristian, Edmonds Center for the Arts; Krista Larrison, Kita Events NW and Bridal; Marilla Sargent, HomeStreet Bank; Marina Udodik, individual member; Nancy Ekrem, DME CPA Group; Nikki Dickerson, First Financial Northwest Bank; Olivia Brown Lathan, Sugarology; Richard Bologna, individual member; Richard Suico, Sno-Isle Libraries; Tony Blei, Tony Blei Creative and Will Chen, ex-officio, Edmonds City Council representative.

As a policy board, board members guide the chamber into the future, set long-term strategic goals and help identify issues the chamber membership should support or oppose. The Edmonds Chamber is a non-political organization, meaning it does not endorse specific political candidates. The chamber does, however, use its collective voice to speak for or against issues that will adversely affect the community and a favorable business climate.

Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum service of three terms. Chamber bylaws allow as many as 30 board members to serve.

For more information about the Edmonds Chamber, visit www.edmondschamber.com.