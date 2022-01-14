Edmonds City Council Finance Committee to hold special meeting Jan. 14

The Edmonds City Council’s Finance Committee has scheduled a special meeting via Zoom at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

As we reported in our earlier story, Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Will Chen, who sit on the Finance Committee, chose to hold an additional meeting this week to cover agenda items that weren’t completed during the Tuesday, Jan. 11 regular meeting.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff, with no public comment taken.

The agenda includes:

– November 2021 Monthly Financial Report

– Continued discussion of options proposed by the Administrative Services Department for the purchase of budget and planning suite software.

You can see the complete agenda at http://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx

This meeting is held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to the committee meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261