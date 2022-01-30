Edmonds City Council to host public hearing Feb. 1 on amendments to 2022 budget

A public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2022 adopted City of Edmonds budget and a presentation on the city’s draft 2022 Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Plan are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The council is also scheduled to approve the selection of OpenGov to replace the city’s existing enterprise resource planning system (read more about that in last week’s council report here), and to hear a staff update on steps taken so far to support the return to hybrid virtual/in-person council meetings.

Among the budget amendments under consideration for the budget approved by the council in November: removing a full-time police commander, police body cameras and the police scuba team; deleting a solar grant program for low-income households; removing an additional $200,000 for the city’s human services department; and removing a new full-time position to manage the city’s capital projects. There is also an amendment to remove the new full-time Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) program manager, stating that using a consultant for this purpose is sufficient.

The amendments also include adding several expenditures; among them, $70,000 for the city’s Diversity Commission, $100,000 for the Creative District’s 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor project, $60,000 for a study of a police station and/or city hall relocation and $150,000 for streetlights in the Lake Ballinger area.

You can review all of the amendments here.

As for the PROS plan, recommendations include:

1. Secure additional parkland in south and southeast Edmonds to fill park system gaps.

2. Pursue acquisitions of open space that adjoin city properties or conserve unique natural areas (for example, wetlands, forests, stream corridors).

3. Complete renovation of Civic Center Playfield; playground replacements at Maplewood Hill Park, Sierra Park and Yost Memorial Park; and add amenities to Mathay Ballinger Park, Elm Street Park and Pine Street Park

4. Refine options for the replacement of Yost Pool

5. Acquire easements and rights-of-way for trail connections; and coordinate with the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan regarding bicycle and pedestrian system improvements.

6. Remove barriers and improve universal access to and within the city’s parks, natural areas and trails.

7. Upgrade or replace park restrooms and improve signage and wayfinding.

8. Review and update the city’s code in relation to parks and facility usage.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 6:45 p.m. to interview Harry Kirchner for appointment to the Edmonds Arts Commission.

