Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Jan. 11

For the first time in recent memory, the Edmonds City Council will hold its committee meetings on the regularly second Tuesday of the month without a business meeting following. Here are the agendas for the committee meetings, which are work sessions for councilmembers and staff. Note that some agenda items will appear before more than one committee, depending on the topic.

While the public is welcome to view the meetings via Zoom, no public comments are taken.

Public Safety, Personnel & Planning

5 p.m.

Non-Represented Employees Compensation Study

Finance Committee

6 p.m.

– Presentation to adopt resolution to amend the purchasing policies and procedures for job order contracting

– Non-Represented Employees Compensation Study

– Replacement of Eden, the city’s Enterprise Resource Planning Software

– November 2021 Monthly Financial Report

Parks and Public Works Committee

7:30 p.m.

– 2022 Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Plan update

– Frances Anderson Center tenant building use agreements and rate increase

– Presentation to adopt resolution to amend the purchasing policies and procedures for job order contracting

– Presentation to authorize advertisement of a request for proposal for job order contracting

– Agreement with Cascade Bicycle Club for the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project

– Public pedestrian and water meter vault easements at 21200 72nd Ave. W.

– Contract change order for City Park odor scrubber

To view or listen to any of the committee meetings, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261