Edmonds Civic Roundtable to present forum on ranked choice voting Jan. 24

Lisa Ayrault, executive director of FairVote Washington, will speak about ranked choice voting during the Monday, Jan. 24 meeting of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable. The meeting will run from 4-5:30 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The Washington Legislature is considering a bill to allow cities and other local jurisdictions to adopt ranked choice voting (RCV) to elect their public officials. Instead of casting one vote in each contest, voters could rank candidates as — for example — their first choice, second choice, third choice. Ranked choice voting has recently been adopted in various places around the U.S.

This program is being offered by Edmonds Civic Roundtable as part of their ongoing commitment to help inform residents of the complexities of important issues and decisions facing Edmonds. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period, and then an opportunity for discussion.

There is no cost for this event and registration is required. There is a limit of 75 attendees. Masks will be required and attendees are encouraged to be COVID-19 vaccinated with a booster.

You can register here.

Edmonds Civic Roundtable is a non-partisan, 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. The organization’s goal is to inform and educate residents about key issues affecting local government and the community. To learn more, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.