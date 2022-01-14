Edmonds Floretum Garden Club seeks club yearbooks from the 1950s

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and needs your help. An exhibit at the Edmonds Historical Museum later this spring will feature club yearbooks from over the century, but those from the 1950s are missing. Do you have any old documents about Floretum — especially yearbooks — from that decade? That box of old papers in your attic or basement may turn out to be a gold mine.

If you find any, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com, or go through the website, edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.