Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to offer ‘Magnificient Mycelium’ program Jan. 24

Edmonds’ Floretum Garden Club’s January meeting will explore “Magnificent Mycelium: A deeper look into the symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi.” The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 via Zoom. Attendees will learn about the use of mycorrhizal fungi, gardening with edible mushrooms, and how fungal sugars may benefit bees.

Speaker Ruth Idunn is an educator with Fungi Perfecti, a family-owned business in Olympia. She specializes in mycorrhizae and beneficial fungi. The company is dedicated to promoting the cultivation of high-quality gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. In business since 1980, they have been instrumental in developing new technologies and markets for gourmet mushrooms throughout the world.

The meeting is open to the public. For the Zoom link, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com. This meeting will not be posted on Floretum’s YouTube channel, so you’ll need to catch it live.

Find out more about Floretum at www.edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org. The club is the largest and oldest club in Edmonds, this year celebrating its 100th anniversary.