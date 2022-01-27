Edmonds Food Bank cancels Feb. 2 Heroes Café event

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Edmonds Food Bank is canceling its Feb. 2 Heroes Café event for military veterans.
Organizers said they are working on “a new and improved Veterans, Military and Military Family program to begin in the next few months,” which will better meet the needs of the community.
