Edmonds Food Bank seeking candidates for board of directors

The Edmonds Food Bank (EFB) is seeking qualified candidates to join its board of directors. Positions are currently open and successful candidates will begin serving immediately with their first full term beginning July 1, 2022.

Serving the local community for 40 years, the Edmonds Food Bank distributes food to approximately 1000 individuals each week. Its two-part mission is to:

promote food security and self-reliance by providing our customers with a friendly, safe environment and wholesome foods each week, and

increase community awareness of food insecurity and its root causes in the Edmonds community.

The board sets policies, approves the annual budget of the food bank, supervises the work of the executive director, and collaborates with the executive director in determining the future direction of the food bank. Top priority for EFB leadership in the next year will be to procure a new location for the food bank and mount a capital campaign in support of that move.

Directors serve three-year rotating terms and are expected to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Directors, serve on at least one standing committee of the board, and actively support the mission of the food bank.

If you are interested in serving on the EFB Board of Directors now or in the future, contact Governance Committee Chair Larry Fuell at lfuell@gmail.com or call 425-239-0832.