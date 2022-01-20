Edmonds, Lynnwood areas experience power outage Thursday following PUD equipment failure

An equipment failure caused a power outage affecting thousands of customers in several Edmonds and Lynnwood neighborhoods around noon Thursday.

The Snohomish County PUD outage map indicated 4,500 customers were initially without power. The outages occured in Edmonds and Lynnwood neighborhoods on both sides of 196th Street Southwest, mostly west of Highway 99. PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said the utilitywas able to reroute power shortly after the outage to get all but 1,500 customers back on, and a line crew was sent to repair the equipment.

Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 2 p.m., Swaney said.