Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 22-30, 2021

Dec. 22

500 block Elm Way: Police responded to multiple reports of a verbal argument between a mother and son.

21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen while the owner was shopping at a business.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A resident told police they were the victim of a scam and sent gift cards to the suspect(s).

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit at Public Storage was burglarized.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject previously trespassed from a business returned and was arrested.

22200 block 100th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Seattle Police Department with a possible missing person incident.

22900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident determined to be argument over rights to a vehicle.

Dec. 23

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a motel for throwing items at his spouse.

1500 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at a motel for multiple warrants.

23500 block 96th Avenue West: A resident discovered their catalytic converter was removed and stolen from their vehicle.

22900 block Highway 99: A customer was charged with theft after failing to return rental equipment.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A suspect attempting to steal a vehicle was confronted by the owner. A physical altercation ensued and the suspect fled in a different stolen vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A repeat theft suspect previously trespassed from a business returned and stole items.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman ran out of a retail business with unpaid merchandise. She was not located.

1500 block Olympic View Drive: A residence was burglarized. The suspect entered the residence after prying a window open.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole an unknown number of perfume bottles from a store and fled. The suspect was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a retail store and fled. She was not located.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: Adult roommates got into a verbal argument. No crime was determined to have occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplift in progress. The suspect was contacted by police and the property was returned.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for harassment after threatening another person. He also had multiple outstanding warrants.

Dec. 24

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: A residential shed and storage room were burglarized.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) stole catalytic converters from two vehicles at an area business.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect stole a package from a residential front porch and fled in a vehicle.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after they were found slumped over in a stolen vehicle. The subject attempted to run from police but was arrested.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to burglary attempt at a business.

21900 block Highway 99: An intoxicated subject shoplifted from a business. The subject was cited and later admitted to a medical facility for evaluation.

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting. Police also found stolen property in his possession unrelated to the initial theft.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by her spouse, who left the scene prior to police arrival.

Dec. 25

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A security officer at a medical facility was assaulted by a patient.

22400 block Highway 99: A suspect was observed remotely via security cameras attempting to prowl vehicles parked at a business. The suspect also removed/stole security cameras during the incident and was not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil complaint regarding alleged mistreatment at a medical facility.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after an argument between him and his girlfriend became physical.

21500 block Highway 99: A passerby reported two men had just broken into a vacant business. The suspects were not located.

Dec. 26

22200 block Highway 99: A man in an illegally parked vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

500 block 9th Avenue South: A residence was burglarized while the homeowner on vacation.

22300 block Highway 99: An auto dealership was burglarized. A vehicle and other property was stolen.

Dec. 27

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported losing a handgun while out walking in the snow.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a nuisance complaint regarding two subjects who refused to leave a motel.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away to a friend’s house and initially refused to return home. The juvenile later returned home.

Dec. 28

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted a homeowner with accessing a room after a child was accidentally locked inside.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was removed from a restaurant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business without paying.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a third-party report of a disturbance between two men at a condo complex. Both subjects were gone prior to police arrival.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for robbery at a marijuana shop after demanding cash and implying he was armed.

Dec. 29

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A man claimed he was run over by a vehicle and both of his legs were broken.

500 block 9th Avenue South: A resident reported an unauthorized transfer of funds from their bank account. The victim said it may have been related to a recent burglary.

23900 block Highway 99: Social services requested assistance conducting a welfare check and police discovered an assault in progress. One subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: Two suspects fled from a store with stolen merchandise and were not located. One suspect assaulted a loss prevention employee as they left.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect stole items from a business and fled through an emergency exit, then assaulted an employee who attempted to intervene. The suspect was not located.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with investigating a hit-and-run collision.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a verbal dispute with her boyfriend who refused to return a cell phone.

Dec. 30

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after police contacted an occupied vehicle associated with the suspect. Police located narcotics and referred the subject to services.

17100 block 69th Place West: A victim was defrauded via an email scheme for gift cards.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal a vehicle. Items were stolen from inside.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and multiple outstanding warrants. Police located narcotics and referred the subject to services.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A woman was found slumped over in a vehicle and was arrested for DUI. Police observed drug items items inside the vehicle. Drug diversion referral services were offered.

23600 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a department store. The suspect was not located.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: Money was withdrawn from a bank account without permission.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot while the owner was at work.

23600 block Highway 99: An occupied vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was observed in parking lot. The suspect was contacted and arrested.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and was later arrested.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter who attempted to flee on foot from police was arrested. Narcotics items were located; drug diversion referral for services were offered.

22200 block Highway 99: A man reported an alleged assault by his ex-girlfriend’s husband. No probable cause was established. The man was arrested for an earlier theft.