Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 4, 2022

Dec. 31

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife. No assault was reported.

800 block Hindley Lane: A homeowner reported mail was stolen from a mailbox.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for shoplifting at a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was stopped by a loss prevention employee and trespassed from the location.

20700 block Highway 99: Police contacted a woman using illegal narcotics in a parking lot. She was offered drug referral services.

22000 block Highway 99: A man stole a phone from a business.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. The owner was not aware when the plate was stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a hospital after causing a disturbance.

Jan. 1

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault but the suspect was gone prior to their arrival.

500 block Paradise Lane: A man was arrested following a domestic assault that occurred while he was driving with the victim.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle owner discovered damage to their parked vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospitalized man said he was stabbed in Shoreline but was uncooperative with police.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant after acting suspiciously at an apartment complex.

23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

8500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police respond to a family disturbance.

24100 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a department store.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at a business for theft. Store employees said she was a repeat offender.

Jan. 2

10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A stolen vehicle was recovered. It was unoccupied at the time.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department identify an arrested subject.

18000 block Homeview Drive: A homeowner’s mail was stolen, including a check. The theft occurred sometime during the night.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police responded to a verbal argument.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

500 block Elm Way: Police responded to verbal domestic disturbance involving a woman and her adult son. No assault was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and a jacket was stolen while the owner was at work.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A subject reported a wallet was stolen and a credit card was used to make unauthorized charges in Lynnwood.

Jan. 3

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant after police identified the subject’s vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject contacted for making a small, camp-style fire was arrested for a warrant.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: An ignition was damaged during an attempted vehicle theft.

8700 block Bowdoin Way: A juvenile reported receiving suspicious messages from an older male.

22100 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject reported an unauthorized ATM withdrawal on a card that was still in their possession.

18800 block 92nd Avenue West: A package containing new curtains was stolen from a doorstep.

1500 block Olympic View Drive: A utility trailer with tools inside was reported stolen.

1000 block Spruce Street: A locked mailbox was pried open and mail was stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a felony assault. The suspect was not located.

100 block Olympic Avenue: Police investigated a verbal dispute between a husband and wife. No crime was reported.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for refusing to comply and resisting arrest after a vehicle collision investigation.

Jan. 4

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after refusing to leave.

18700 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered a catalytic converter was stolen and a gas tank damaged.

7900 block 191st Street Southwest: A subject reported that two tires on two vehicles were flat. No damage was reported.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Mail was reported missing from a mailbox and might have been stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized and equipment was stolen.

23300 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked outside of the owner’s workplace.