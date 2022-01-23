Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 11-18, 2022

Jan. 11

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

19200 block 93rd Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman and her adult son argued over cell phone issues and medical information.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle that had stolen license plate attached.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital patient assaulted a nurse.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a business parking lot.

10200 block Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle as recovered.

Jan. 12

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A business was burglarized and cash was stolen overnight.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A stolen vehicle was recovered in the ferry holding line. The driver was arrested and booked into jail. (See related story here.)

10100 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a disturbance outside of a business and a man was arrested for domestic assault.

22300 block Highway 99: An employee’s vehicle was stolen from a nearby off-site parking location.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after he was observed loitering outside a business.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

Jan. 13

23600 block Highway 99: An intoxicated woman caused a disturbance at a business and was removed.

21900 block Highway 99: A generator was stolen from a truck bed.

19800 block 78th Place West: A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A locked mailbox was breached and mail was stolen.

600 block Edmonds Way: A child reported long-term abuse by their mother’s ex-boyfriend.

8700 block Olympic View Drive: A man and his aunt argued about care for a grandparent.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security.

21900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a vehicle collision.

9600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a pole and fleeing. The driver was located and cited for hit-and-run and causing property damage.

7800 block 188th Street Southwest: A home was burglarized while the homeowners away.

21600 block Highway 99: A business window was damaged when a rock was thrown at it.

Jan. 14

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject caused a disturbance and was removed from a business.

6th Avenue South/Dayton Street: An abandoned stroller was turned in for safekeeping.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

23800 block Highway 99: A Seattle resident reported a wallet stolen while in Edmonds.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman refused to leave a medical office and was removed from the location.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report about a man yelling at people passing by. The man was determined to have been previously trespassed from the location.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for robbery after stealing items from a store and fighting with staff.

Jan. 15

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.

23700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The driver was identified, cited and released.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A driver struck a safety barricade outside of a hospital and fled on foot. The subject was later located and cited.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject who was removed from a business the day prior returned and was arrested.

7800 block 203rd Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into a verbal argument over finances.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital patient assaulted the nursing staff. The patient was arrested for assault.

600 block Dayton Street: A three-wheel electric bicycle was reported stolen from a carport.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary and assault after being involved in an altercation at a business.

Jan. 16

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving with a revoked license and no ignition interlock device.

21900 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business was arrested after returning and locking himself inside the bathroom.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business and given a verbal warning for violating prior issued trespass warning.

19900 block 88th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in front of the owners’s house.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store.

10600 block 229th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report that locked mailboxes had been broken into and mail was stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop after police initiated a traffic stop.

Jan. 17

9800 block Evergreen Way: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with searching for an armed robbery suspect.

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An optical business was burglarized. A suspect may have been captured on video.

22200 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a motel parking lot.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A motorist threw a hammer at a work van that was parked in a way that upset him.

23000 block 108th Avenue West: A bank of locked mailboxes was pried open and mail was stolen.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical altercation between a couple living together. No assault was reported.

Jan. 18

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A juvenile threatened to kill their parents and was taken to medical facility for evaluation.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant after he was found sleeping in a vehicle.

21600 block 78th Avenue West: A handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A camera bag was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in a business parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting. Police located narcotics in his possession and drug diversion referral services were offered.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Child Protective Services with an incident in King County.

9000 block 192nd Street Southwest: Jewelry boxes were reported lost/stolen months earlier during a move and a house remodeling.

100 block West Main: A subject was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after blocking traffic at the ferry terminal and refusing to leave the loading dock.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of stolen property.

7600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. A female suspect initially fled the scene but was located and arrested.