Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 19-24, 2022

Jan. 19

8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a woman and her juvenile daughter.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Three people who were found occupying a vacant home were removed from the location.

7800 block 189th Place Southwest: Homeowners reported that their home security lights had been removed and a window was open after returning from vacation.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after trying to shoplift.

19500 block 82nd Place West: A firearm was stolen from a residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from business.

Jan. 20

21800 block 95th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after getting caught stealing.

9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was found on a church.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A business was burglarized sometime over the weekend.

22200 block Highway 99: A resident reported unauthorized charges on their credit card.

21600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI.

Jan. 21

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Stolen mail was recovered in a park bathroom.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident said their driver’s license had been duplicated.

21000 block 70th Avenue West: A resident reported unauthorized charges on their credit card and attempts by the suspect to open new accounts in their name.

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: Two men attempted to break into a residence but were scared away by a neighbor.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled from police after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Jan. 22

22800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business.

8600 block Olympic View Drive: A mailbox was broken into and a credit card was stolen and used.

22000 block Highway 99: A display cell phone was stolen from a retail store. Witnesses said two suspects fled in small blue car.

22400 block 92nd Avenue West: The interior of a vacant residence was damaged and items were stolen from the yard.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: Mailboxes were broken into and mail was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole from a store and fled on foot.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and assault after shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was detained by loss prevention and arrested by police.

Jan. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and assault after shoplifting.

23500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple ending their relationship.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman was arrested after assaulting her sister.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for threatening to assault multiple family members. (See related story here.)

24000 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: A resident reported someone used their stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at an Edmonds business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

100 block Pine Street: A man with no shoes knocked on a resident’s door and claimed his shoes were stolen by gang members.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a married couple.

Jan. 24

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate.

21000 block 70th Avenue West: A business was burglarized and tools were stolen.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A park restroom was vandalized with graffiti.

22000 block Highway 99: Two counterfeit $100 bills were used at a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A wallet that was accidentally left in a shopping cart was stolen.