Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 19-24, 2022

Jan. 19
8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a woman and her juvenile daughter.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Three people who were found occupying a vacant home were removed from the location.
7800 block 189th Place Southwest: Homeowners reported that their home security lights had been removed and a window was open after returning from vacation.
19000 block Dellwood Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after trying to shoplift.
19500 block 82nd Place West: A firearm was stolen from a residence.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from business.
Jan. 20
21800 block 95th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after getting caught stealing.
9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was found on a church.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A business was burglarized sometime over the weekend.
22200 block Highway 99: A resident reported unauthorized charges on their credit card.
21600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI.
Jan. 21
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: Stolen mail was recovered in a park bathroom.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident said their driver’s license had been duplicated.
21000 block 70th Avenue West: A resident reported unauthorized charges on their credit card and attempts by the suspect to open new accounts in their name.
8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: Two men attempted to break into a residence but were scared away by a neighbor.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled from police after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Jan. 22
22800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business.
8600 block Olympic View Drive: A mailbox was broken into and a credit card was stolen and used.
22000 block Highway 99: A display cell phone was stolen from a retail store. Witnesses said two suspects fled in small blue car.
22400 block 92nd Avenue West: The interior of a vacant residence was damaged and items were stolen from the yard.
7600 block Olympic View Drive: Mailboxes were broken into and mail was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole from a store and fled on foot.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and assault after shoplifting.
21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was detained by loss prevention and arrested by police.
Jan. 23
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and assault after shoplifting.
23500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple ending their relationship.
200 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman was arrested after assaulting her sister.
8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for threatening to assault multiple family members. (See related story here.)
24000 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.
23600 block Highway 99: A resident reported someone used their stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at an Edmonds business.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault.
100 block Pine Street: A man with no shoes knocked on a resident’s door and claimed his shoes were stolen by gang members.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a married couple.
Jan. 24
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate.
21000 block 70th Avenue West: A business was burglarized and tools were stolen.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A park restroom was vandalized with graffiti.
22000 block Highway 99: Two counterfeit $100 bills were used at a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A wallet that was accidentally left in a shopping cart was stolen.
