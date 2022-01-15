Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 5-10, 2022

Jan. 5
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A patron was removed from Denny’s after they were caught inhaling aerosol.
900 block Olympic Avenue: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
200 block 4th Avenue North: Officers respond to a verbal dispute between a man and his adult daughter over her 21st birthday.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A security company tracked a stolen vehicle to a hospital parking lot. The vehicle was recovered and the suspect arrested.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for causing a disturbance at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.
Jan. 6
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with apprehending a burglary suspect.
22100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered while it was parked in front of a closed business. It was unoccupied at the time.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: Post office boxes were discovered damaged and broken.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a DUI warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from Safeway.
1500 block Northwest 195th Street: Edmonds police assisted the Shoreline Police Department with an online fraud report.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft from a business. Police offered the suspect drug abuse services.
Jan. 7
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend over a shared vehicle.
21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A juvenile female said an older man she did not know offered her a ride home at Edmonds Park and Ride.
1000 block Puget Drive: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for a warrant.
18300 block Homeview Drive: A man was arrested for assaulting one of his parents.
Jan. 8
500 block Elm Way: A resident reported someone opened a fraudulent account in their name.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: Dementia patients at a care facility had a physical altercation after there was confusion about a room assignment.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft after fleeing from a store through the emergency exit with stolen merchandise. Drug referral services were also offered.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and repeated felony harassment reported over two days.
21900 block Highway 99: An man was detained by store security for theft. Police also found a firearm in his possession, which they said violated a court order filed against him.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: An unoccupied, stolen vehicle was located and recovered in a business parking lot.
19100 block 84th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
6800 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident discovered a vehicle license plate was stolen and replaced with another license plate.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store and consumed them outside. He left prior to police arrival.
22200 block Highway 99: Police received reports of firearms possibly being discharged but no evidence of gunfire was found.
23800 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance at a business complex and was removed from the property.
22500 block Highway 99: An unoccupied vehicle parked in a business parking lot was set on fire.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after shoplifting.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject reported being assaulted and robbed by an ex-boyfriend. The suspect was gone prior to police arrival.
Jan. 9
22700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after initially refusing to pay his restaurant bill.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Several firearm shell casings of varying calibers were found on the street and sidewalk. No known victim or related incident was reported.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: Two subjects were found camping in an apartment complex laundry room. They were removed from the location.
212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Two vehicles were seen racing on the roadway. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but only one pulled over and the other fled the scene. The male driver was cited for reckless driving.
Jan. 10
18000 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assist the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not found.
23000 block Highway 99: A business door was found pried open and cash registers were stolen.
22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted theft from an ATM machine. Police said the machine was severely damaged but the cash inside was not accessed.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient was discharged from a hospital and then seen on video surveillance stealing an unattended delivery vehicle with keys inside.
8200 block Talbot Road: Witnesses reported seeing a subject shooting a pellet gun or similar device at birds.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and an outstanding warrants. Drug referral services were also offered.
18400 block 73rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.
23600 block Highway 99: A man fled from a store with several items he did not pay for. The suspect was not located.
