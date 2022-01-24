Edmonds police respond to armed man barricaded in home Sunday

Edmonds police responded Sunday to a domestic violence situation in the 8200 block of 234th Street Southwest involving an armed man barricaded inside the home.

According to Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure, the incident began around 10:30 a.m. and officers were still at the scene as of 4:45 p.m. There is probable cause to arrest the man, in his 20s, for multiple domestic violence offenses.

Officers who first arrived Sunday were able to rescue a potential hostage from the home but no one was injured, McClure said. A police SWAT team was called to the location, and negotiators are communicating with the suspect, he added.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.