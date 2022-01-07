Edmonds Port Commission Jan. 10 meeting notice

Due to the rise in COVID infection rates, Port of Edmonds Commission meetings will now all be held remotely, starting with the January 10, 2022 3:30 p.m. meeting. Please join us on Zoom until further notice. Thank you.

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Mobile

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

