Edmonds Port Commission Special Meeting Jan. 10, 2022

January 10, 2022

3:30pm

Special Commission Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of December 13, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments – December 27, 2021 in the amount of $225,987.00, and January 10, 2022

D. Elevator Inspection, Maintenance & Repair Contract No. 2021-405

E. Approval of Waiver of Notice of Special Meeting

F. 2022 Election of Officers

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Elected Commissioners Oath of Office

B. 2022 Committee Assignments

C. Resolution No. 22-01 Reconfirming Schedule & Location of Port of Edmonds Commission Meetings

VI. INFORMATION

A. New Administration & Maintenance Building Update

B. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction Update

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds Commission room will be open for those that would like to attend the Elected Officers Oath of Office.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

