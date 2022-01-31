Edmonds Rotary announces inaugural Rick Steves Service Above Self award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds on Monday announced it has created the Rick Steves, Service Above Self Award. This award will recognize an outstanding employee in Edmonds who has made significant contributions at work, home and in our community.

The inspiration for this award is Rick Steves, who models Rotary values through exemplary citizenship in his personal, business, community, and global service to others, the Rotary Club of Edmonds said in an announcement.

“The sward is not for the employee who works the hardest,” Steves said. “It is for recognizing an employee whose commitment to your company and our community – whose mix of service and citizenship – can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home – a place like Edmonds.”

Nominations are open for anyone who works for a business or organization located within the Edmonds city limits. The winner will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Feb. 22, 2022 during the Rotary Luncheon at Claire’s Restaurant. The award will be presented by Rick Steves and includes a $250 cash award and a personal memento.

To nominate an employee, email award@edmondsrotary.com and request an award form. Complete the nomination form and return it by emailing it to award@edmondsrotary.com or by mailing to P.O. Box 115, Edmonds, WA 98020.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 10, 2022.