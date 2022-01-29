Edmonds scenic: Reflections on Saturday morning Posted: January 29, 2022 22 The water reflects the pink sunrise. Water as smooth as glass at the Edmonds Marina.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.