Edmonds School Board Jan. 25 to discuss waiving uncollectible fines and fees

The Edmonds School Board of Directors will discuss waiving uncollectible fines and fees among other items during its Tuesday, Jan. 25 regular business meeting.
The remote meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.
