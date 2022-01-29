Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Neha Jain

Parent’s name: Ashima Jain

Interests: I am an artist at heart. I enjoy drawing and writing. I also love helping others in any way I can. I live by the quote, “Making one person smile can change the world, maybe not the whole world, but their world.”

Community Service: I am a part of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee. I also help my family and friends in any way that I can.

Education Goals: I plan to do Running Start for the next two years, get my undergraduate degree at the University of Washington, then go to Yale Law School.

Career Goals: I plan to become a lawyer to help those who are unable to help themselves.

Anything else you want us to know? Thank you so much for this opportunity.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Yafate Yared

Student Name: Nadia Brainerd

Parent’s name: Fleming Brainerd

GPA: 4.0

Athletics: I did rowing/crew competitively from when I was 11 until I was 14 and, unfortunately, had to leave my team. I have taken martial arts classes since I was 5-years-old, received my black belt early last year, and am continuing to take classes to learn more.

Awards: I have been placed on Everett Community College’s President’s List for holding a 4.0 GPA throughout the last school year.

Community Service: I have been volunteering at the Langley Whale Center on Whidbey Island since I was 11. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to volunteer recently due to school obligations but I hope to continue again soon.

Significant School Project: Since the start of the school year, I have been working on a research project that will be my final project for my degree. My research is focused on the current movements of Possession Sound Washington using data collected from an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler. It sounds boring, but I found the ADCP very interesting. It’s what got me interested in this subject, and creating maps and graphs of the current movements even in this small of an area has been fascinating and very fun.

Educational Goals: I’m currently working on getting my associates degree through the Ocean Research College Academy, a Running Start program, through Everett Community College. After I graduate, I plan on going to a four-year university to pursue a degree in psychology, with a minor in computer science or another field of interest.

Career Goals: I have far too many interests and ideas for my future to list them all but science is what interests me the most and that is the field that I will be pursuing. A lot of my interests fall under the umbrella of psychology as I like understanding how things work, especially how people work, but I would hope to work in a field that allows me to use as many of my skills/interests as possible to scratch those itches in my brain. But above all the only thing I am positive about in my career path is that I want to be in a career where I am able to help others as much as possible and make a positive impact on the world.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Saetia Rucker

Parents’ names: Noy and Paul Rucker

Athletics: Two years of high school and club volleyball

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds Food Bank, CreateSpace

Employment: Gymnastics Coach at Northshore Gymnastics Center

Educational Goals: To earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from a university.

Career Goals: Social and nonprofit work

Anything else we should know? I am a full International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate.

Charlie Levasseur

Parents’ names: Lisa LeVasseur and Ed LeVasseur

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Seattle Adaptive Sports-Power Wheelchair Soccer

Athletics: Although I have physical challenges with having cerebral palsy, I really enjoy working out at Rehab without Walls.

Career Goals: My ultimate job is to work at Microsoft in their adaptive gaming department!

Anything else we should know? I am a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, University of Washington Huskies, and Golden State Warriors. I have two awesome St. Bernese dogs named Odin and Hannah.

Lynnwood High

Matthew Ruiz

Parents’ names: Denise Lentz and Steve Ruiz

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Varsity Tennis, National Honor Society, and Hi-Q

ASB: Link Crew, Leadership, Student Government

Athletics: Varsity Boys Tennis

Awards: Team Captain for varsity tennis team; Dean’s List, perfect attendance; AP Scholar Award.

Community Service: National Honor Society, street cleaning, volunteering at a nursing home, volunteering at a concession stand, gift wrapping at the mall for my school, helping Booster Club at my school in various events.

Current Employment: I’ve worked at a Safeway for two years in several positions, currently as a cashier.

Educational Goals: Go to University of Minnesota Twin Cities and study psychology, education, or English.

Career Goals: To become either a therapist/counselor or a high school English teacher.

Lydia Berhanu

Parents’ names: Kidist Alemayehu and Berhanu Ayele

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: ASB (2020-2021) Treasurer; ASB (2021-2022) President; Student Senate; Mock Trial Club; Link Crew; National Honors Society; Equity team

ASB: ASB President

Athletics: LHS Volleyball (2018-2022)

Community Service: City of Lynnwood Street Clean Up; middle school volleyball coach; gift wrapping

Educational Goals: I plan on attending a four-year university than going to law school

Career Goals: To be a lawyer and or politician.

Meadowdale High

Fabricio Avalos

Parents’ names: Rosa Collantes and Brando Avalos

GPA: 3.71

Community Service: Food Bank and Peer Tutoring

Career Goals: Electrical Engineering

Kennedy Pack

Parents’ names: Christy and Bob Pack

Clubs & Activities: Sports medicine and chamber orchestra

Community Service: I am part of Campfire and have volunteered over 1,000-plus hours.

Employment: I work at Target as well as the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Educational Goals: I plan to go college and major in kinesiology.

Career Goals: I hope to become a physical therapist in the future.

Mountlake Terrace High

Dulce Sanchez-Barrera

Jeffrey Anyimah

Project SEARCH

Emmanuel (Hermes) Torres

Parents’ names: Luz Marina Escoto and Hermes R Torres Escoto

Athletics: I play soccer and I play right forward.

Awards: When I was in high school I got student of the month.

Current Employment: I work part time at McDonald’s.

Educational Goals: I would like to go to school to be a mechanic.

Career Goals: I want to be a mechanic.

Anything else we should know? I really like to help people. My internship has been in the Sterile Processing department at Swedish Edmonds and I really enjoy it. I learned many things there that I haven’t done before. I am kind of shy and being part of Project SEARCH is helping me with that.

Scriber Lake High

Melany Lizeth Sloan

Parents’ names: Cecilia Perez and Aaron Sloan

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Dungeons and Dragons

Awards: English 10, Art History 10, most Library books checked out in a semester.

Significant School Project: Mini course

Educational Goals: To graduate from college with a sociology/psychology degree.

Career Goals: I want to work in a career field I am passionate about.

Anything else we should know? Thank you

VOICE Transition Program

Aron Magpoc

Parents’ names: Lourdes Magpoc and Tomas Magpoc

Significant School Project: Successful internships at TJ Maxx, Mountlake Terrace Pavilion and Lynnwood Recreation Center

Career Goals: To find a paid job after graduation

Anything else we should know? Has a great sense of humor and enjoys being out in the community. Wonderful artist.