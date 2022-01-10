Edmonds School District says student transportation could be impacted by ‘severe shortage’ of bus drivers

Dear Edmonds School District Families,

We are experiencing an increasingly severe shortage of school bus drivers due to illness and Department of Health requirements. Your student’s transportation could be affected this week.

What parents/guardians need to do

Families need to monitor their student’s transportation closely this week, starting tomorrow morning, Monday, January 10.

In the morning, please make sure your student gets on their bus. It’s important for families to have a plan for what you will do if the bus does not arrive in a timely manner. If your student does not get on the bus, contact Transportation at 425-431-7230 and we will make sure a bus comes to get your student. Be prepared to wait when calling. It could also be some time before we can get a bus to pick up your student.

Please note that if your student’s bus transportation is disrupted, in some cases the real-time bus tracking information may not work in the parent portal app. However, other information in the app will continue to update, such as direct communication to parents/guardians.

Bus rerouting for some students to start Tuesday, Jan. 11

Route changes will be made in response to the increased driver shortage. The first changes will be effective Tuesday, January 11. We will notify families by phone whose routes will change. Routing information will also update in the parent portal app and in Skyward.

Afternoon drop-off

Families should also prepare for some delayed middle and elementary school afternoon bus drop-off times.

Thank you for your patience

We understand the disruption and uncertainty this situation causes. We are thankful for your patience and understanding.

We encourage families to download and monitor the Edulog parent portal bus tracking app .This app communicates your student’s transportation plan, the location of your student’s bus, and allows us to send time-sensitive communication directly to you.

-Edmonds School District