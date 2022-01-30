Edmonds U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary installs new flotilla commander

The Edmonds Flotilla Number 2 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary installed a new flotilla commander in a virtual Change of Watch ceremony earlier this month. Jean Muir of Innis Arden assumed command, relieving Edmonds resident Kevin Coulombe.

The Edmonds flotilla is part of the U.S. Coast Guard District 13, division 1. The flotilla was established in 1961 and is observing its 60th year of operation. The flotilla operates three boats as USCG facilities conducting on-the-water training, safety patrols and search and rescue. The flotilla also conducts public education water safety classes and public information events. All members are part-time, uncompensated civilian volunteers.

Membership is open to all U.S. citizens 17 years and older with no restrictions in age, health or experience. You can find more information about the Edmonds Flotilla here or email info@edmondscoastguardaux.com.