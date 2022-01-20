Edmonds Waterfront Center announces new board officers  

Julaine Fleetwood, a veteran Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) board member and a specialist in marketing communications, will lead the EWC board in 2022.

Fleetwood was elected by the board of directors at their January meeting.

She is in her second term on the board and has been chair of the EWC Art Committee, as well as marketing communications and new program design.

“I’m so pleased to serve in this capacity and to continue the great work of past and current board members in making this stunning new center an invigorating place for seniors and community members, where people of all ages can mix, learn and appreciate each other,” she said.

Other officers elected in January include Karen Barnes, vice president; Chuck Fritz, treasurer and Candy Gaul, secretary. Gary Haakenson, immediate past chair, will also serve on the executive committee.

Fleetwood’s career in marketing and communications was focused in the environmental and engineering sectors. She also has been an active volunteer in Edmonds, with experience at the Edmonds Arts Festival and Foundation, Edmonds Creative District and Creative Age Festival.

Barnes’ career in business, finance and technology included work for marquee Northwest firms including Microsoft, Nike, Amazon and Starbucks. Her volunteer efforts include the Edmonds Food Bank and cold weather shelter.

Fritz began his career as a radiation technologist and became director of radiology at Northwest Hospital. He was assistant director at Seattle Children’s before that.

Gaul is the former owner of Re-Juiced Studio in Edmonds, a firm specializing in office and professional furniture. It will be her second term as board secretary.

Haakenson is a former mayor of Edmonds and deputy Snohomish County executive.