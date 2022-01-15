Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting free COVID vaccine and booster clinic Jan. 17

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a free COVID vaccine and booster clinic Monday, Jan. 17.

It will include pediatric vaccines. Vaccines will be provided by the Snohomish County Health District.

To help facilitate vaccinations, here are registration links for people to schedule and enter their information.

The link for ages 12 and older:

prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/1042993607

The link for ages 5-11:

prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/0419262790

