Edmonds Waterfront Center inducts seven new board members

Seven new members have been selected for the board of directors of the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). Chase Keffeler, Devnee Gadbois, Kay Shin, Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney and Terri Wilson are beginning three-year terms on the board. Bob Kleinschmidt and Jamie Flaxman were appointed to unexpired terms on the board and will stand for election in the fall.

“We are very fortunate to have these experienced professionals joining our governing board,” said Julaine Fleetwood, incoming board president. “Having talented volunteers like this is key to making the waterfront center a valued community institution.”

Kleinschmidt, who retired from the building and building systems industry, has already been serving on the EWC Facilities Committee. Gadbois, who retired from the health care industry, also began her service as an EWC volunteer.

Flaxman, Keffeler and Shin all operate local businesses. Keffeler owns a gas furnace repair business and is studying community psychology at the University of Washington. Flaxman formerly headed non-profits and now is an Edmonds realtor. Shin, a graduate of several universities with specialties in Eastern medicine, operates a clinic for acupuncture and Eastern medicine in Shoreline.

Gutierrez Kenney, also of Edmonds, is a veteran of the state legislature. Wilson is a manager for senior living communities.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center opened its new building last year, after operating for more than 55 years in the former Edmonds Senior Center. Although the opening has been slowed by public health procedures needed to respond to the COVID-19 virus, the Waterfront Center is in the process of re-opening its traditional programs for seniors a well as new offerings aimed at all generations.

In addition to Fleetwood, who was elected board president Jan. 5, EWC officers for 2022 include Karen Barnes, vice president; Candy Gaul, secretary and Chuck Fritz, treasurer. Gary Haakenson, immediate past president, also will be a member of the executive committee.

The new Edmonds Waterfront Center, owned by the Edmonds Senior Center, operates as a multi-generational activity center on the weekdays and rental venue on the weekends. Learn more at www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org