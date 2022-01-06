Edmonds-Woodway HS teen arrested after threatening to shoot students at Meadowdale HS

A 14-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School student was arrested Wednesday after sending threatening statements and a video via a messaging app to another student at Meadowdale High School, Lynnwood police said.

A police spokesperson said that in the messages sent Wednesday, the suspect threatened to shoot the other teen and that teen’s classmates. “In the video, the suspect displayed what the victim described as a handgun,” said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small. “The recipient of the threats immediately told Meadowdale High School administrators, who in turn immediately called us.”

The suspect was arrested several hours later at his parent’s house. Detectives are still investigating but it is believed the gun in the video was an airsoft gun. He will be booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center on charges of harassment with threats to kill, Small said.